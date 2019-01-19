Leeds nostalgia: Making a spectacle of himself...

Look at this picture and you might swear you are seeing double but fear not, because Mr Charles Holdsworth does indeed have more than one pair of glasses on his head.

The location is Pudsey, the date January 26, 1989...

The caption read: “Take a peep inside Charles Holdsworth’s garage and you’ll see a spectacle - in fact quite a lot of spectacles. For Mr Holdsworth, a member of Pudsey Rotary Club’s international committee, was in charge of storing the thousands of pairs of glasses collected each year by Rotarians for distribution in Africa.

“The latest batch, pictured here by our photographer in 1989, shows some of the 130 pairs in various shapes and sizes, which were being stored ready for collection and eventual distribution.”