A Leeds MP has condemned a suspected terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

Two people have died and three others are in a serious condition after a car was driven into pedestrians and a person was stabbed at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester yesterday morning. The suspect died at the scene after he was shot by firearms officers.

Fabian Hamilton, MP for Leeds North East, has issued a statement on the attack and called for the government to increase protections on Jewish places of worship.

He said: “I’m absolutely horrified by the reports this morning of an attack on the Jewish community at a synagogue in Manchester. This cowardly attack on the Jewish community, especially on Yom Kippur, is evil and disgusting. My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy.

“It’s essential that the government takes immediate steps to safeguard the security of synagogues and places of Jewish worship across the country in light of this attack. The steps the Prime Minister has taken are extremely welcome.”

Fabian Hamilton | National World

This afternoon, Sir Keir Starmer announced that extra police protection will be deployed to synagogues around the country as he said that the government “will do everything to keep the Jewish community safe.”

Following the attack, Fabian Hamilton MP has confirmed that he has spoken with West Yorkshire Police to stress the need for immediate action to protect local synagogues.

An armed police officer at the scene of an incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

He said: “I have made urgent representations to West Yorkshire Police to ensure the safety of synagogues in our community and have held further discussions in person with senior officers this morning.

“Antisemitism must never prevail and this shocking incident is a clear indication of where it can lead.”