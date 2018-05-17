Leeds Mothercare not on list of stores closing across Yorkshire

A leaked memo has revealed which Mothercare stores in Yorkshire are likely to shut.

The Leeds store at Crown Point is one of four Yorkshire branches - alongside Hull, Wakefield and York - which will remain open.

A list released by Scottish property consultancy Ditchfield Property on Twitter today stated that Bradford, Harrogate, Doncaster, Rotherham and Crystal Peaks are among the 50 stores facing closure in the next 12 months.

A rent reduction will be sought for two more at-risk sites, Huddersfield and Sheffield Meadowhall.

Why Mothercare is closing 50 stores

A statement from Mothercare read:

"We can’t comment on individual store closures until all staff have been informed, which is our absolute priority.

"Of course we regret having to close stores and the impact this will have on colleagues.

"However, we had no alternative to executing a CVA. The business was in an unsustainable situation and was in clear need of an appropriate resolution and today’s comprehensive measures provide a renewed and stable financial structure for the business, and will allow Mothercare to accelerate its adaptation to the shifting dynamic towards online.”

Mothercare is also planning to re-hire the chief executive is sacked just weeks ago as part of a major shake-up. It has entered into a Company Voluntary Agreement, allowing it to close loss-making stores while securing rental discounts on others. Mothercare has 3,000 staff across 137 outlets.

Mark Newton-Jones will return as chief executive, while his replacement David Wood will become managing director. As part of the restructure, Mothercare also announced a refinancing package worth up to £113.5 million.

Chairman Clive Whiley said: "The recent financial performance of the business, impacted in particular by a large number of legacy loss-making stores within the UK estate, has resulted in an unsustainable situation for the Mothercare brand, meaning the group was in clear need of an appropriate resolution. "These comprehensive measures provide a renewed and stable financial structure for the business and will drive a step change in Mothercare's transformation. "These measures provide a solid platform from which to reposition the group and begin to focus on growth, both in the UK and internationally."



