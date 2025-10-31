With Halloween upon us, Leeds is ready to embrace its spooky side.

From its historic streets and grand old terraces to the echoing ruins of its abbeys, the city is steeped in stories of restless spirits and unexplained happenings.

Locals have long believed Leeds has more than its fair share of ghosts - and the city’s folklore reflects this.

Take 10 Woodhouse Square, where a phantom Victorian lady is said to wander the corridors in search of two children who perished in what was once a nursery. Doors creak open, footsteps echo at night, and no one can quite explain the chill that settles over the house each autumn evening.

At The Abbey Inn in Newlay, regulars are used to hearing laughter drifting up from the cellar — the giggle of a little girl when no one’s there. Landlords speak too of a cloaked monk-like figure and a “grey lady” who glides past the bar, her presence marked only by the faint scent of lavender.

Then there’s Armley Mills, once the world’s largest wool mill and now a museum. Staff whisper about ghostly children - echoes, perhaps, of the mill’s tragic past when young workers lost their lives in the machinery. Visitors report hearing playful voices and the pitter-patter of feet on the staircases, long after closing time.

Leeds Industrial Museum at Armley Mills | Jonathan Gawthorpe

In Temple Newsam, the most famous of its many spectres is the Blue Lady, said to drift through the South Wing. Her screams have been heard alongside the scraping of something heavy across the floor. She is not alone: a brown-robed monk, a small boy who climbs from a cupboard, and a mysterious misty form are also part of the mansion’s long paranormal history.

Over in St Mark’s Church, Woodhouse, a crowd once gathered in 1900 to witness a figure with golden hair and sparkling eyes — a supposed ghost that turned out to be a rather earthly woman arrested nearby for drunkenness. Yet, her tale lives on as one of Leeds’ earliest “mass hauntings.”

Some of Leeds’ spirits seem drawn to music. In the early 1990s, a resident on Lynwood Crescent was kept awake by the sound of a brass band that appeared to move closer and closer until it seemed to be inside the house itself - though no band was ever found. Years later, his brother revealed he’d heard the exact same thing.

Even some of the city’s most familiar institutions have their own ghost stories. At St James’s University Hospital, staff have reported sharing a lift with fellow “passengers” who vanish moments before the doors open. Over at the Thackray Medical Museum, a man in a white coat has been seen wandering the recreated Victorian street, while a grey lady waves from an upper floor.

Said to be one of the most haunted places in Leeds, the building was once a workhouse and then Leeds Asylum. There have been many ghostly sightings, particularly of a man in a white coat and a woman seen in a top window. | Submitted

Meanwhile, one employee in a shop along Hunslet Road spotted an elderly man in the basement - only to discover the description matched his manager’s late grandfather, who had worked there decades earlier.

Not all hauntings are human. Roundhay Park has long been said to harbour a spectral black hound. A photograph published in 2019 claimed to capture the creature, though sceptics suggested it was merely a dog out for a late-night walk. Elsewhere, the dreaded ‘Padfoot’ still roams the mists between Headingley Hill and Wreghorn, its unearthly howls said to presage death.

At Kirkstall Abbey, the ghost of a medieval abbot reportedly drifts through the ruins, his robes rustling in the night. A female spectre named Mary is said to share the grounds, doomed to wander after witnessing her lover’s crime centuries ago.

Kirkstall Abbey | Submitted

And deep below Leeds Town Hall, the notorious criminal Charlie Peace is said to remain confined to his former cell in the Bridewell, where he awaited execution for murder.

Some of the city’s most chilling tales come from the outskirts. In 1932, residents of Fieldhead Terrace, Woodhouse, fled their home after nights of knocking sounds and the sudden appearance of a six-foot-tall man in a long coat. And one summer morning in the 1990s, two motorists on York Road, near Killingbeck, swore they saw a mounted armoured figure riding towards the city - perhaps a spectral knight making his way back to the Royal Armouries.

All are included in the online Paranormal Database. The database was set up by Darren Mann and is packed with hundreds of fascinating stories from across Yorkshire and beyond. Other reported hauntings include:

The Unhappy Butler – Carnegie College Heartbroken and rejected, a butler took his own life on the grand staircase — and now his restless spirit is said to linger there still.

James Wood – Bond Street Shopping Centre A cobbler in life, this sorrowful ghost in a muddy green jerkin was seen by cleaning staff in the 1970s, haunting the loading bays.

The Man in Jeans – Copperfields College Students and teachers reported seeing a man in a checked shirt and jeans appear, wave, and vanish — with strange poltergeist activity following soon after.

The Suicidal Servant – Leeds Beckett University, Headingley Once a hospital, the campus is haunted by a servant who leapt to their death and by doors that open and close on their own.

The Phantom Pianist – City Varieties Theatre Staff have long spoken of late-night piano music echoing from the stage — though the keys never move, and the seats remain empty.

The Grey Figure – Kirkstall Forge Station First sighted in 1904, this ghostly figure in a long grey sheet streaked with red appeared on a shed roof before vanishing into the night.