Leeds mental health charity offers the chance to win fantastic prizes in its winter appeal

Big ticket prizes are up for grabs in a Christmas raffle raising money for a local mental health charity, including luxury jewellery, meals, experiences and an overnight stay.

The prizes, including luxury jewellery, have been generously donated by businesses across West Yorkshire to support the charity, Leeds Mind, raise vital funds for its mental health support services.

First prize is an overnight stay at Weetwood Hall, including dinner and a prosecco afternoon tea. Second prize is a Porsche supercar experience. The third prize winner will receive a men’s watch worth £300 from family-owned jeweller Berry’s.

Gemma Green, Community Fundraising Officer for Leeds Mind, said: “We’re so grateful to all these local and regional businesses for donating these fantastic prizes to raise money towards better mental health for all.

(L-R) Sophie Westmoreland and Gemma Green, fundraisers for Leeds Mind, with winter raffle tickets

"Especially after a difficult few years for all charities, what with the pandemic followed by the cost of living crisis.

“The money will help us to continue delivering our vital work.

"For example, £250 could fund a peer support session for 10 people, while just £15 could pay for a haircut for a client ahead of a meeting to get back into employment”

Raffle tickets can be bought online at justgiving.com/campaign/winterwellbeingraffle or by contacting [email protected]. They are £2 each or £10 for a book of five.

Gemma added: “We even have workplaces and community groups selling tickets on our behalf. If you would like to join in, please email us at [email protected] and we’ll get in touch to tell you how. Help us raise as much money as possible to support better mental health in our community.”

Leeds Mind’s Winter Raffle is running from now until the early New Year, with the prize draw taking place on January 10. You can find out more on the charity’s website, including a full list of prizes and Ts&Cs at www.leedsmind.org.uk/winter