Leeds man who drank 10 cans of cider and took cocaine before attack on ex-partner is jailed

A MAN who drank 10 cans of cider and took cocaine before attacking and threatening to kill his former partner has been jailed for 14 months.

Jonathan Wainwright became angry after his then partner Jessica Cardiss mentioned she had taken part in a Facebook quiz, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor, Olivia Murray, said Wainwright, 32, had been eating pizza with Miss Cardiss at her home in Bramley when he became violent after she mentioned the quiz just before 1am on June 17.

Miss Murray said: "He picked up the pizza and started to rub it in her face and hair. He was shouting 'I will kill you.'"

Miss Murray said Wainwright, of Westerton Road, Tingley, put his hands round his victim's neck and said "I will snap your neck."

The court heard Wainwright repeatedly punched Miss Cardiss to the stomach and chest

Miss Murray said: "He threatened to break every bone in her body. He grabbed her wrists and bent them backwards.

"When he went outside she locked the door so he couldn't get back in and contacted friends who contacted police."

Miss Murray said Wainwright told police he had drunk ten cans of cider and had taken cocaine.

Wainwright admitted assault by beating in connection with the June 17 attack.

He also admitted assaulting Miss Cardiss causing her actual bodily harm on December 31 2017.

The court heard that attack on Miss Cardiss at her home happened after Wainwright had been drinking cider.

Miss Murray said Wainwright rugby tackled Miss Cardiss and threw her off the sofa, causing her to hit her head on a radiator.

She suffered painful ribs and bruising to her jaw, right arm and back.

Mitigating, Kate Batty, said Wainwright is an alcoholic and Miss Cardiss accepts that she is an alcoholic, adding: "It was never going to end well and was a recipe for disaster.

"The fact that he isn't able to accept where he has gone wrong is down to his alcoholism and is at the root of his offending."

Judge James Spencer QC jailed Wainwright for 14-months.