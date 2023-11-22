Leeds Male Voice Choir and The Spirit of Christmas

Christmas is coming and to celebrate Leeds Male Voice Choir are taking their ever-popular show The Spirit of Christmas to Dewsbury Town Hall.

An extravaganza of yuletide favourites, Christmas songs and popular carols will be performed on Sunday December 3, 3pm, with special guests the Heckmondwike Grammar School Choir.

Musical Director Tim Knight said: “We are looking forward to putting on a fine Christmas show for the people of Dewsbury and Kirklees in Dewsbury Town Hall.

"We have the wonderful guests and a whole lot of Christmas songs, tinsel and splendid festive knitwear to kickstart Christmas.”

With both Leeds show of The Spirit of Christmas now sold out, a trip to Dewsbury Town Hall is the only way to see the city’s Male Voice Choir this holiday season.

The Spirit of Christmas will feature - Gaudete, Frosty The Snowman, Let It Snow, Silver Bells, We Need A Little Christmas, The Twelve Yorkshire Days of Christmas, Away in A Manger and O Come All Ye Faithful.

Tim added: “Christmas is always a favourite time of the year for choir and a time to celebrate.

"We’re looking forward to what will be a festive fun filled evening for the whole family.”