At about 1am today (Saturday), police received a number of calls raising concerns for a woman on a bridge over the M1.

The woman was on the wrong side of the railings on the bridge, near junction 44 at Rothwell.

The motorway was closed in both directions for a number of hours.

Police closed the M1 near junction 44 (Photo: Google)

Police negotiators were sent out and the woman was eventually brought to safety at 3.30am.

The M1 reopened shortly after.