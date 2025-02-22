“Verging on the punitive, but it’s working”: Leeds locals reflect on parking fines

By Jessica Martin
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 08:30 BST

People in Leeds discuss how parking fines affect their travel.

Leeds locals have given their opinion on how fair parking fines are.

One man said: “Parking charges are verging on the punitive, and I guess all I can say about it is that it's working. I am being deterred from driving in cities, I start thinking about taking the train or the bus instead. It's not quite as convenient, but it does get you thinking.”

Another member of the public discussed the time his friend was “unfairly” clamped, adding: “I guess there are some unfairly getting parking fines.”

