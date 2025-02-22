“Verging on the punitive, but it’s working”: Leeds locals reflect on parking fines
People in Leeds discuss how parking fines affect their travel.
One man said: “Parking charges are verging on the punitive, and I guess all I can say about it is that it's working. I am being deterred from driving in cities, I start thinking about taking the train or the bus instead. It's not quite as convenient, but it does get you thinking.”
Another member of the public discussed the time his friend was “unfairly” clamped, adding: “I guess there are some unfairly getting parking fines.”
Watch the full interviews above.
