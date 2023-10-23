Leeds Liverpool Canal: Fire crews rush to rescue person from water in Rodley as casualty found near weir
Firefighters in Leeds rushed to rescue a casualty from the canal after receiving reports of a person in the water.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Rodley yesterday (October 22) at around 2.30pm.
They were able to rescue the person from the water, who was found near to a weir in Rodley Lane.
The casualty was transferred to the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
The callout involved two water rescue pumps being sent from Leeds, with fire crews from Cookridge and Rawdon also attending the incident.