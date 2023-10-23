Firefighters in Leeds rushed to rescue a casualty from the canal after receiving reports of a person in the water.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Rodley yesterday (October 22) at around 2.30pm.

They were able to rescue the person from the water, who was found near to a weir in Rodley Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The casualty was transferred to the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.