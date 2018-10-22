Leeds launches annual SteetSmart campaign

Foodies in Leeds will be helping the homeless and vulnerable as they dine out in the run up to the festive season.

Restaurants are once again taking part in the national StreetSmart campaign which is marking its 20th anniversary.

Launch of this year's StreetSmart Campaign. '21st October 2016.'Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

For the last 11 years diners in Leeds have, with the help of participating restaurants, supported three local charities by simply donating an extra pound on top of their bill.

The 2018 campaign was launched yesterday at Harvey Nichols, the longest supporter of StreetSmart in this city.

It will start on November 1 and run until the end of December, with all the money donated by diners going directly to the work of three Leeds causes – Caring for Life, St George’s Crypt and Leeds Women’s Aid.

Harvey Nichols Fourth Floor, Harvey Nichols Espresso Bar, Salvo’s, Salvo’s Salumeria, MEATliquor, The Granary Restaurant, Crafthouse, Angelica, Issho, East 59th, Chino Latino and Stockdales have all put their name to the cause.

Several, like the family run Salvo’s, have backed StreetSmart for many years, while others are new supporters.

Stockdales was keen to get involved after reading about the campaign on social media.

Its restaurant manager, Laura Evans, said: “We had seen it before but our head chef decided we should do it. We found out it was in Leeds and signed up.

“Christmas is our busiest time so we know we will make some money for it.”

Proceeds are handled by Deutsche Bank which covers StreetSmart’s costs for free.