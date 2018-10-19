Leeds Kitty Cafe hosting singles night for feline-loving romantics

Kitty Cafe in Leeds is holding a singles night in the hope of match-making cat lovers.

The get-together takes place tonight (Friday, October 19) at the Kirkgate cat sanctuary and starts at 6pm, running for approximately an hour and a half.

Capacity is capped at 60, with staff hoping for a 30:30 ratio of men and women.

The feline haven has already hosted its first dating night - which was such a success that most of those attending paired off at the end of the evening.

Other evening events at Kitty Cafe, including adults-only nights and a board games evening, have also proved popular, and there are plans to introduce a meditation morning.

Anyone wishing to attend the singles night needs to act quick, and should email info@kittycafe.co.uk with their name, age and gender. Normal entry fees apply and food and drink will be served.

Kitty Cafe, which opened in December 2017, is home to around 35 rescue cats who are all available for adoption. They interact with customers in the dining area but also have separate accommodation in the back of the building.