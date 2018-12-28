Leeds Kirkstall District Centre sold for homes plan

Have your say

The redevelopment of a “once vibrant” commercial centre in Leeds will go ahead if planning permission is granted.

Leeds City Council previously agreed to sell the former Kirkstall District Centre to Artisan Leeds Kirkstall Limited.

The developer now proposes to create 266 apartments and 35 town houses at the site opposite Kirkstall Leisure Centre.

Planning documents say that the centre was “once vibrant”, but now many of the shops have closed and it does little to contribute to the city’s economy and surrounding areas.

READ MORE: The seven lost wonders of Leeds