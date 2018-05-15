Leeds kebab shop sends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a doner as a wedding present

The owner of a Leeds takeaway has offered Prince Harry a free kebab after discovering the royal has never sampled a doner.

Paul Baron, who runs I Am Doner in Headingley, has sent the prince and fiancee Meghan Markle a card and a gift voucher ahead of their wedding this weekend.

He was inspired by Harry's confession to nine-year-old Leeds boy Marni Ahmed, who suffers from a rare skin condition, that he had never eaten a doner kebab. The pair met at the WellChild Awards.

Paul's gourmet doners contain more than 50 fresh ingredients, and he is planning to open takeaways in Harrogate and Wakefield this year.

"It's criminal to get married having never had one of the big experiences in life - I was worried that he might have been put off by the bad reputation of the doner kebab as a late-night guilty pleasure for the intoxicated," said Paul.

Clean-eating Meghan will also be able to enjoy a kebab, as I Am Doner serves gluten-free and vegan versions of the classic dish.

The Otley Road takeaway has previously won the Just Eat Best Delivery title at the British Kebab Awards.

Top award for Leeds kebab shop where sober people go to eat