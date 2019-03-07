Leeds hit-and-run couple jailed after cyclist was knocked down as they had 'full blown domestic' in car

A couple who drove off after knocking down a cyclist then tried to cover up the offence have been jailed.

Amanda Brown and Terry Leach were having a "full blown domestic" during in the incident in which three collisions were caused as they drove through Beeston in Leeds.

Malvern Road, Leeds. PIC: Google

A court heard Brown, 38, did not have a licence but was driving the four-by-four vehicle at the time of the incident on July 6 last year.

The couple were seen swapping seats after the third crash and Leach, 49, later claimed to police his vehicle had been stolen in a bid to cover up the offence.

Leeds Crown Court heard police were contacted at 11.30pm after the Volkswagen Touran was spotted being driven dangerously.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said the four-by-four took a corner at speed near to the McDonald's restaurant on Elland Road and "drifted" across the carriageway.

The vehicle was driven through red lights and clipped a car near to the junction of Cemetery Road and Elland Road.

It then struck a cyclist on Malvern Road. Miss Pearson said there was a lot of blood at the scene and it was initially feared that the cyclist was seriously injured.

She said: "Thankfully the injuries were not as serious."

READ MORE: Crooked West Yorkshire police officer who 'fitted up' Leeds burglary suspects is sacked

The vehicle sped off after the collision but the number plate became detached and was left at the scene.

Police who arrived at the scene were than alerted to another incident a short distance away when the same vehicle crashed into a parked car.

Brown and Leach were seen swapping seats after the collision and Leach drove it away.

Leach was contacted by police when it was found that he was the registered keeper of the vehicle.

He claimed the vehicle had been stolen then refused to comment further when he was warned it was a serious offence to falsify a police report.

The pair told the truth about what had happened days later.

Brown, of Farm Hill North, Meanwood, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no licence and having no insurance. She was jailed for eight months.

Leach, of Cornwall Crescent, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to perverting justice. He was jailed for six months.

Elyas Patel, for Brown, said the mum-of-three had an aromatherapy business and was a Citizens Advice Bureau volunteer.

Mr Patel said the couple had been in a relationship for over a year at the time of the incident but were no longer together.

READ MORE: Leeds pensioner found burglars asleep in her spare bedroom

They had been to a wake prior to the incident.

Mr Patel said: "She should not have been driving.

"These events occurred because of her inattention at the wheel.

"They had been in a year-long relationship. They were, to respectfully use the vernacular, having a full blown domestic as they travelled through those Beeston streets."

Nicholas De La Poer, for Leach, said his client had committed the offence "out of a desire to protect a loved one."

For the latest news in our unrivalled coverage of Leeds Crown Court - join our Leeds Crime & Incidents Facebook group here