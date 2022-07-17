Leeds heatwave: Hours of the day when temperatures will be at the most extreme

Brace yourself for a hot, hot, hot one Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 11:26 am
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 11:29 am

Your city is set to sizzle over the next few days as extreme temperatures sees the mercury rising.

The Met Office says temperatures are set to rise as high as 37 degrees - 98.6 fahrenheit - in Leeds by Tuesday. (July 19)

These are the hours where temperatures will be at their hottest in the city over the next 72 hours:

Temperatures are set to rise as high as 37 degrees in Leeds. PIC: Simon Hulme

Sunday, July 17

4pm - 30 degrees

5pm - 30 degrees

6pm - 30 degrees

7pm - 30 degrees

Monday, July 18

2pm - 32 degrees

3pm - 33 degrees

4pm - 34 degrees

5pm - 34 degrees

6pm - 34 degrees

7pm - 34 degrees

8pm - 32 degrees

9pm - 31 degrees

10pm - 30 degrees

Tuesday, July 19

1pm - 35 degrees

4pm - 37 degrees

7pm - 34 degrees

