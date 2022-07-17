Leeds heatwave: Hours of the day when temperatures will be at the most extreme

Your city is set to sizzle over the next few days as extreme temperatures sees the mercury rising.
The Met Office says temperatures are set to rise as high as 37 degrees - 98.6 fahrenheit - in Leeds by Tuesday. (July 19)
These are the hours where temperatures will be at their hottest in the city over the next 72 hours:
Sunday, July 17
4pm - 30 degrees
5pm - 30 degrees
6pm - 30 degrees
7pm - 30 degrees
Monday, July 18
2pm - 32 degrees
3pm - 33 degrees
4pm - 34 degrees
5pm - 34 degrees
6pm - 34 degrees
7pm - 34 degrees
8pm - 32 degrees
9pm - 31 degrees
10pm - 30 degrees
Tuesday, July 19
1pm - 35 degrees
4pm - 37 degrees
7pm - 34 degrees