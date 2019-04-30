Leeds has a new rooftop bar - and you'll need a password to get in

This new rooftop bar in Leeds city centre looks set to be the place to drink in the sun this summer.

The Rooftop at East Parade Social is now open and boasts stunning views of the city.

Drinkers will have to give a passcode - which changes weekly and which is posted on the bar's Instagram account - to gain access via a secret entrance.

East Parade Social on Park Cross Street is already home to a ground-floor bar and restaurant as well as the co-working space Avenue HQ, which opened in October 2018.

The Rooftop will have bespoke wooden furniture, a covered area and a bar selling summer drinks such as Camden Pale Ale, Hop House 13, Pimms and Aperol Spritz. Food will be also be served, with dishes such as flatbreads and nachos on the menu.

Close to East Parade and Greek Street, the bar aims to attract after-work drinks groups who know the unique access code. Avenue HQ tenants will have their own private entrance.

Special events planned for the summer include street food pop-ups, live music and open-air cinema nights. The venue can also be hired for private functions.

East Parade Social's general manager Amy Matthams said:-

“East Parade Social as a concept was born late last year in response to the amazing location we discovered in Leeds. The Rooftop is an exciting addition to this, extending our venue up above the skyline of Leeds and providing our hospitality guests with the East Parade Social experience, but with an added unique view over the city.”