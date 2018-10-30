Leeds football club raising money to send young players on European tour in Amsterdam

Parents in Leeds are preparing to saddle up for a cycling challenge to raise funds to send young footballers on a European tour.

Plans are underway for Drighlington Juniors' under 9s team to go tour to Amsterdam in May next year, when the youngsters would face off against a Dutch and German team.

While the club part-funds tours for older age groups, it will be the first time an under 9s team has been involved in one.

Parents have taken part in a series of charity events as part of the plans, to raise sponsorship themselves to fund the trip.

For their next challenge, some 24 parents will jump onto static bikes at Drighlington FC's family fun day on November 10, and cycle more than 1,060 miles - the equivalent of a Leeds to

Amsterdam return trip - to raise money towards the cause.

Club organiser Nick Germani, from Morley, whose eight-year-old son Joseph plays for the team, said: "This has to be all through our own sponsorship.

"We have never taken an under 9s team before - it's something I never experienced at that age but it's fantastic, especially doing it at eight-years-old.

"It will be brilliant for the team."

He said some 37 children would be involved in the tour.

In a fancy dress twist, parents will be dressing up in pantomime-style outfits, with make-up done by the children, that they will wear while cycling.

"It's just for a bit of fun and it's a way to get the kids involved too because they'll be dressing us all up," Mr Germani, 38, said.

"We are just trying to raise funds. We have already done really well so it should be a good day hopefully."

Parents took part in a sponsored 5km park run on Saturday, at Birstall's Oakwell Hall grounds, where £3,000 was raised towards the cause.

Other planned fundraisers include bag-packing at supermarkets and charity events next year.

The cycling at the family fun day next month starts from 11.30am.

Other events on the day include children's activities, raffles, stalls and a barbecue.

Funds raised will also go towards winter kits and pitch fees.