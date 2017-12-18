Leeds' first Doggy Cafe event a huge success

Have your say

An inaugural event organised by a social network for dog owners has proved to be a huge success.

Doggy Cafe launched in Leeds at the weekend by taking over the Hessian Cafe in Oakwood.

A pug enjoys the meet-up

A dog-friendly menu was served, and owners and their pooches were welcomed inside for fun, games and the chance to meet Santa.

The pop-up event proved so popular that more are planned as part of Doggy Cafe's expansion.

There will be a 'date night' for pets and owners held to coincide with Valentine's Day, with a date and venue being announced in due course.

On the same weekend, over 100 sausage dogs and their owners gathered at nearby Roundhay Park for the Yorkshire Dachshunds Group's annual Christmas walk.

Owners and dogs had fun at the Hessian Cafe

Photos by Simon Hulme and Anete Lusina.

Dogs were dressed in their best festive outfits