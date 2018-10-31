Leeds fireworks attack: Blind woman and guide dog attacked in Hyde Park

A blind woman who was walking with her guide dog through a popular Leeds park was attacked with fireworks, police have said.

For a full statement from West Yorkshire Police and an updated story - click here.

West Yorkshire Police are looking for information after the woman had fireworks pointed in her direction in Hyde Park on Tuesday evening.

The North Leeds team also praised two 'good Samaritans" who came the victim's aid.

They are now looking for witnesses to help them track down the suspects.

They said in a tweet, posted at just before 11pm on Tuesday, October 30: "To the individuals that aimed fireworks at a blind lady and her guide dog in @Hyde_Park_Leeds this evening, you should be utterly ashamed.

"To the 2 good Samaritans that came to her aid, you should be proud.

"Please RT and lets see if we can identify the witnesses and the suspects."

The tweet has picked up over 1,000 retweets at the time of writing, and it is unclear how many suspects they are looking for.

The YEP has contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information, which we will bring you as soon as we have it.