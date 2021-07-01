Local residents may see fire engines and firefighters in the area of Highways 2, York Road, Killingbeck during a series of dates, however the fire service confirmed there is no cause for concern.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "There may be up to eight fire engines and our Command Unit, as well as other Fire Service vehicles, in the area.

"The exercises are being carried out in a covid safe way.

The fire service will begin exercises from today

There will be pre-arranged volunteers simulating the role of residents for the purpose of the exercise.

"There will be no synthetic smoke used in the exercise."

The building has been made available by Leeds City Council.

A Fire Service spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to Leeds City Council for offering us the use of this building to carry out our exercises.

“If you live locally, or happen to be in the area, you may see a large Fire Service presence but please do not be alarmed.

"Our exercises are being carried out in a covid safe way and they allow us to ensure that we are as prepared as possible for any eventualities, should they occur in these types of builds.”

All exercises are happening on the morning and afternoon on the following dates.

1st July

3rd July

4th July

9th July

15th July

23rd July

29th July