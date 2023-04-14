News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
1 hour ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
1 hour ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
1 hour ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
2 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
2 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis

Leeds firefighters rush to Holbeck house fire scene amid reports of people inside in the building

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire in Leeds this morning amid reports of people inside the building.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:18 BST

The call was received by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service just after 6.25am, with three fire engines from the Hunslet and Leeds stations immediately dispatched in response. They were joined at the property in Recreation Place, Holbeck, by the service’s fire investigation team.

Crews found that the fire appeared to have started at an electrical box on the ground floor. They used a hose and breathing apparatus while putting out the fire, before clearing the smoke with fans. Despite initial reports, nobody was trapped inside. A spokesperson for the service said smoke detectors had been installed at the property and were found to be working.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A fire broke out at a house in Recreation Place, Holbeck. Picture: GoogleA fire broke out at a house in Recreation Place, Holbeck. Picture: Google
A fire broke out at a house in Recreation Place, Holbeck. Picture: Google
Related topics:LeedsHunslet