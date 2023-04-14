The call was received by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service just after 6.25am, with three fire engines from the Hunslet and Leeds stations immediately dispatched in response. They were joined at the property in Recreation Place, Holbeck, by the service’s fire investigation team.

Crews found that the fire appeared to have started at an electrical box on the ground floor. They used a hose and breathing apparatus while putting out the fire, before clearing the smoke with fans. Despite initial reports, nobody was trapped inside. A spokesperson for the service said smoke detectors had been installed at the property and were found to be working.