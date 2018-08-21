Leeds Festival 2018: Your must-see guide to everything to see and do on Sunday

Leeds Festival will take place from Friday August 24- Sunday August 26, with a host of highly-anticipated performances throughout the weekend.
Sunday (August 26) will see acts such as Dua Lipa and Kendrick Lamar take to the Main Stage, with a host of comedians and other acts lined up for the Alternative Stage.
Here’s everything to see and do at Leeds Festival on Sunday August 26.
Main stage
Trash Boat- Noon
Protoje- 12.50pm
Skindred- 1.40pm
Mike Shinoda- 2.30pm
Sum 41- 3.40pm
Dua Lipa- 4.45pm
Special guests- 6pm - rumoured
Panic! at The Disco- 7.35pm
Kendrick Lamar- 9.30pm
BBC Radio 1 Stage
West Thebarton- 12pm
Chase Atlantic- 12.45pm
Alma- 1.30pm
Playboi Carti- 2.20pm
Brockhampton- 3.15pm
Sigrid- 4.10pm
Rex Orange County- 5.10pm
Wizkid- 6.15pm
Deaf Havana- 7.20pm
Pendulum- 8.30pm
Netsku b2b Jauz b2b Slushii- 10pm
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Now, Now-12.15pm
Nona Me- 1pm
Hilltop Hoods- 1.55pm
Mason Maynard- 2.35pm
Eli Brown- 3.20pm
Danny Howard- 4.05pm
Sonny Fodera- 5pm
Fred V & Grafix- 6pm
TQD- 7pm
Alan Walker- 8.20pm
The Pit
Teenage Wrist- Noon
Love Zombies- 12.40pm
Ecca Vadal- 1.25pm
Man With a Mission- 2.10pm
I Don’t KNow How But They Found Me- 2.55pm
SHVPES- 3.45pm
METZ- 4.35pm
Blood Youth- 6.15pm
Black Peak- 7.05pm
$uicideboys$- 7.55pm
Beartooth- 8.55pm
Papa Roach- 10pm
Festival Republic Stage
Wyvern Lingo- Noon
Bloxx- 12.50pm
Pretty Vicious- 1.40pm
Sea Girls- 2.30pm
Sunflower Bean- 3.20pm
HMLTD- 4.10pm
Pale Waves- 5pm
Otherkin- 5.50pm
Starcrawler- 6.40pm
Yungblud- 7.30pm
Spring King- 8.25pm
The Magic Gang- 9.20pm
Kate Nash- 10.15pm
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
Izzie Gibbs- 1.20pm
DJ Target- 1.50pm
Lizzo- 2.35pm
Big Heath- 3.20pm
A2- 4.15pm
Sneakbo- 5.10pm
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie- 6.05pm
Yxng Bane- 7.05pm
Yungen- 7.45pm
Wretch 32- 8.45pm
BBC Introducing
Teeff- Noon
Russo- 12.40pm
Brand New Friend- 1.20pm
The Snuts- 2pm
Sit Down- 2.45pm
Dylan Cartlidge- 3.30pm
Nonamedisciple- 4.10pm
Skinny Pelembe- 4.55pm
The Dunts- 5.40pm
Yizzy- 6.25pm
Bessie Turrner- 7.10pm
Alternative Stage
Danny Mcloughlin- 12.15pm
Jayde Adams- 12.30pm
Tom Lucy- 1pm
Lauren Pattison- 1.30pm
Lucas Brothers- 2pm
Jarlath Regan- 2.50pm
David Morgan- 3.20pm
Lee Nelson- 3.55pm
Rhys James- 4.40pm
Harry Hill- 5.10pm
Transgressive Soundsystem DJs- 10.30pm
George Fitzgerald- 11.30pm
B.Traits- 12.30am
Transgressive Soundsystem DJs- 1.15am
Relentless Stage
Barely Legal- 11pm
Evil B vs B Live- 12am
Wookie- 1am
DJ Zinc- 2am
Weather
The weather on August 26 looks set to see peak temperatures of around 17C and a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud. It’s worth taking sun cream and wellies just in case the sun comes out or the rain decides to make an appearance though!
Travel
Drop off and pick up zones:
Those who plan on being dropped off or picked up from the festival will need to use the dedicated Drop Off zone, located off York Road (A64).
A64 one way system on Sunday and Monday.
There will be a one way system effective on Sunday 26 and Monday 27, with the A64, between the Fox and Grapes public house, and the A1(M) and A64 roundabout closed to all traffic travelling eastbound (i.e. from Leeds to York).
The one way system will run from 9pm on Sunday and it is anticipated that traffic will resume as normal by 3pm.