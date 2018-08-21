Leeds Festival 2018: Your must-see guide to everything to see and do on Sunday

Leeds Festival will take place from Friday August 24- Sunday August 26, with a host of highly-anticipated performances throughout the weekend.

Sunday (August 26) will see acts such as Dua Lipa and Kendrick Lamar take to the Main Stage, with a host of comedians and other acts lined up for the Alternative Stage.

Here’s everything to see and do at Leeds Festival on Sunday August 26.

Main stage

Trash Boat- Noon

Protoje- 12.50pm

Skindred- 1.40pm

Mike Shinoda- 2.30pm

Sum 41- 3.40pm

Dua Lipa- 4.45pm

Special guests- 6pm - rumoured

Panic! at The Disco- 7.35pm

Kendrick Lamar- 9.30pm

BBC Radio 1 Stage

West Thebarton- 12pm

Chase Atlantic- 12.45pm

Alma- 1.30pm

Playboi Carti- 2.20pm

Brockhampton- 3.15pm

Sigrid- 4.10pm

Rex Orange County- 5.10pm

Wizkid- 6.15pm

Deaf Havana- 7.20pm

Pendulum- 8.30pm

Netsku b2b Jauz b2b Slushii- 10pm

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Now, Now-12.15pm

Nona Me- 1pm

Hilltop Hoods- 1.55pm

Mason Maynard- 2.35pm

Eli Brown- 3.20pm

Danny Howard- 4.05pm

Sonny Fodera- 5pm

Fred V & Grafix- 6pm

TQD- 7pm

Alan Walker- 8.20pm

The Pit

Teenage Wrist- Noon

Love Zombies- 12.40pm

Ecca Vadal- 1.25pm

Man With a Mission- 2.10pm

I Don’t KNow How But They Found Me- 2.55pm

SHVPES- 3.45pm

METZ- 4.35pm

Blood Youth- 6.15pm

Black Peak- 7.05pm

$uicideboys$- 7.55pm

Beartooth- 8.55pm

Papa Roach- 10pm

Festival Republic Stage

Wyvern Lingo- Noon

Bloxx- 12.50pm

Pretty Vicious- 1.40pm

Sea Girls- 2.30pm

Sunflower Bean- 3.20pm

HMLTD- 4.10pm

Pale Waves- 5pm

Otherkin- 5.50pm

Starcrawler- 6.40pm

Yungblud- 7.30pm

Spring King- 8.25pm

The Magic Gang- 9.20pm

Kate Nash- 10.15pm

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Izzie Gibbs- 1.20pm

DJ Target- 1.50pm

Lizzo- 2.35pm

Big Heath- 3.20pm

A2- 4.15pm

Sneakbo- 5.10pm

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie- 6.05pm

Yxng Bane- 7.05pm

Yungen- 7.45pm

Wretch 32- 8.45pm

BBC Introducing

Teeff- Noon

Russo- 12.40pm

Brand New Friend- 1.20pm

The Snuts- 2pm

Sit Down- 2.45pm

Dylan Cartlidge- 3.30pm

Nonamedisciple- 4.10pm

Skinny Pelembe- 4.55pm

The Dunts- 5.40pm

Yizzy- 6.25pm

Bessie Turrner- 7.10pm

Alternative Stage

Danny Mcloughlin- 12.15pm

Jayde Adams- 12.30pm

Tom Lucy- 1pm

Lauren Pattison- 1.30pm

Lucas Brothers- 2pm

Jarlath Regan- 2.50pm

David Morgan- 3.20pm

Lee Nelson- 3.55pm

Rhys James- 4.40pm

Harry Hill- 5.10pm

Transgressive Soundsystem DJs- 10.30pm

George Fitzgerald- 11.30pm

B.Traits- 12.30am

Transgressive Soundsystem DJs- 1.15am

Relentless Stage

Barely Legal- 11pm

Evil B vs B Live- 12am

Wookie- 1am

DJ Zinc- 2am

Weather

The weather on August 26 looks set to see peak temperatures of around 17C and a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud. It’s worth taking sun cream and wellies just in case the sun comes out or the rain decides to make an appearance though!

Travel

Drop off and pick up zones:

Those who plan on being dropped off or picked up from the festival will need to use the dedicated Drop Off zone, located off York Road (A64).

A64 one way system on Sunday and Monday.

There will be a one way system effective on Sunday 26 and Monday 27, with the A64, between the Fox and Grapes public house, and the A1(M) and A64 roundabout closed to all traffic travelling eastbound (i.e. from Leeds to York).

The one way system will run from 9pm on Sunday and it is anticipated that traffic will resume as normal by 3pm.