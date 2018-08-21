Leeds Festival 2018: Your must-see guide to everything to see and do on Friday

Leeds Festival will take place from Friday August 24- Sunday August 26, with a host of highly-anticipated performances throughout the weekend.

Friday (August 24) will see acts such as Kings of Leon and Courteeners take to the Main Stage, with a host of comedians and other acts lined up for the Alternative Stage.

Here’s everything to see at do at Leeds Festival on Friday August 24.

Main stage

Dinosaur Pile-Up- Noon

The Joy Formidable- 12.50pm

Billy Talent- 1.40pm

Shame- 2.30pm

Krept X Konan- 3.30pm

J Hus- 4.40pm

The Vaccines- 6pm

Courteeners- 7.20pm

Kings of Leon- 9pm

BBC Radio 1 stage

Twisted Wheel- Noon

Marsicans- 12.50pm

Let’s Eat Grandma- 1.40pm

NF- 2.30pm

Famous Dex- 3.20pm

DMA’s- 4.15pm

Wilkinson LIVE- 5.10pm

Lil Pump- 6.20pm

Don Broco- 7.25pm

Slaves- 8.40pm

Diplo- 10pm

Leeds’ Alternative Stage

Tom Deacon- Noon

Mawaan Rizwan-12.05pm

Evelyn Mok- 12.35pm

Tom Allen- 1.05pm

Dane Baptiste- 1.55pm

Elliot Steel- 2.40pm

Judah Friedlander- 3.10pm

Tez Ilyas- 4pm

Mo Gilligan- 4.30pm

Chris Ramsey- 5.05pm

Hot Dub Time Machine- 10.45pm

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Get Cape. Wear Cape. FLy- Noon

Monarchy- 1pm

AJR- 1.55pm

Charlie Sloth- 2.55pm

Mr Eazi- 3.40pm

A-Trak- 4.25pm

Riton & Kah-Lo- 5.10pm

Jax Jones LIVE- 6.10pm

The Magician- 7.20pm

My Nu Leng- 8.40pm

Hannah Wants- 10pm

The Pit

Lady Bird- Noon

Black Futures- 12.40pm

Sleep Token- 1.25pm

Bexey- 2.10pm

Special guests - rumoured- 2.55pm

Normandie- 3.45pm

Milk Teeth- 4.35pm

Black Foxxes- 5.25pm

Lowlives- 6.15pm

Scarlxrd- 7.05pm

Stray From the Path- 7.55pm

The Bronx- 8.55pm

Hollywood Undead- 10pm

Festival Republic Stage

Husky Loops- Noon

Demob Happy- 12.50pm

Coin- 1.40pm

Hak Baker- 2.30pm

Sam Fender- 3.20pm

Welshly Arms- 4.10pm

Hippo Campus- 5pm

Spectator- 5.50pm

The Glorious Sons- 6.40pm

Lewis Capaldi- 7.30pm

Hinds- 8.25pm

Isaac Gracie- 9.20pm

Tom Grennan- 10.15pm

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Reece Parkinson- Noon

Headie One- 12.40pm

Last Night in Paris- 1.20pm

Bryn- 2pm

23 Unofficial- 2.45pm

Scarlxrd- 3.35pm

Ebenezer- 4.25pm

Ghetts- 5.15pm

Nadia Rose- 8.05pm

Hardy Caprio- 6.55pm

Bhad Bhabie- 7.50pm

Lady Leshurr- 8.45pm

AJ Tracey- 10.15pm

BBC introducing stage

Household Dogs- Noon

Only the Poets- 12.40pm

Saltwater Sun- 1.20pm

October Drift- 2pm

Beth Thornton- 2.45pm

Tiana Major9- 3.30pm

Valeras- 4.10pm

The Scruff- 4.55pm

Lady Bird- 5.40pm

Pizzagirl- 6.25pm

Sports Team- 7.10pm

Relentless Stage

Icarus- 11pm

Boston Bun- 11.45pm

Mike Skinner- 12.30am

Jax Jones- 1.30am

Weather forecast

The weather on August 24 looks set to see peak temperatures of around 16C, with a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud.

Rain is expected towards late evening, so make sure you’ve packed your wellies.

Travel

Drop off and pick up zones:

Those who plan on being dropped off or picked up from the festival will need to use the dedicated Drop Off zone, located off York Road (A64).

A64 one way system on Sunday and Monday.

There will be a one way system effective on Sunday 26 and Monday 27, with the A64, between the Fox and Grapes public house, and the A1(M) and A64 roundabout closed to all traffic travelling eastbound (i.e. from Leeds to York).

The one way system will run from 9pm on Sunday and it is anticipated that traffic will resume as normal by 3pm.