Leeds Festival 2018: Your must-see guide to everything to see and do on Friday

Leeds Festival will take place from Friday August 24- Sunday August 26, with a host of highly-anticipated performances throughout the weekend.
Friday (August 24) will see acts such as Kings of Leon and Courteeners take to the Main Stage, with a host of comedians and other acts lined up for the Alternative Stage.
Here’s everything to see at do at Leeds Festival on Friday August 24.
Main stage
Dinosaur Pile-Up- Noon
The Joy Formidable- 12.50pm
Billy Talent- 1.40pm
Shame- 2.30pm
Krept X Konan- 3.30pm
J Hus- 4.40pm
The Vaccines- 6pm
Courteeners- 7.20pm
Kings of Leon- 9pm
BBC Radio 1 stage
Twisted Wheel- Noon
Marsicans- 12.50pm
Let’s Eat Grandma- 1.40pm
NF- 2.30pm
Famous Dex- 3.20pm
DMA’s- 4.15pm
Wilkinson LIVE- 5.10pm
Lil Pump- 6.20pm
Don Broco- 7.25pm
Slaves- 8.40pm
Diplo- 10pm
Leeds’ Alternative Stage
Tom Deacon- Noon
Mawaan Rizwan-12.05pm
Evelyn Mok- 12.35pm
Tom Allen- 1.05pm
Dane Baptiste- 1.55pm
Elliot Steel- 2.40pm
Judah Friedlander- 3.10pm
Tez Ilyas- 4pm
Mo Gilligan- 4.30pm
Chris Ramsey- 5.05pm
Hot Dub Time Machine- 10.45pm
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Get Cape. Wear Cape. FLy- Noon
Monarchy- 1pm
AJR- 1.55pm
Charlie Sloth- 2.55pm
Mr Eazi- 3.40pm
A-Trak- 4.25pm
Riton & Kah-Lo- 5.10pm
Jax Jones LIVE- 6.10pm
The Magician- 7.20pm
My Nu Leng- 8.40pm
Hannah Wants- 10pm
The Pit
Lady Bird- Noon
Black Futures- 12.40pm
Sleep Token- 1.25pm
Bexey- 2.10pm
Special guests - rumoured- 2.55pm
Normandie- 3.45pm
Milk Teeth- 4.35pm
Black Foxxes- 5.25pm
Lowlives- 6.15pm
Scarlxrd- 7.05pm
Stray From the Path- 7.55pm
The Bronx- 8.55pm
Hollywood Undead- 10pm
Festival Republic Stage
Husky Loops- Noon
Demob Happy- 12.50pm
Coin- 1.40pm
Hak Baker- 2.30pm
Sam Fender- 3.20pm
Welshly Arms- 4.10pm
Hippo Campus- 5pm
Spectator- 5.50pm
The Glorious Sons- 6.40pm
Lewis Capaldi- 7.30pm
Hinds- 8.25pm
Isaac Gracie- 9.20pm
Tom Grennan- 10.15pm
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
Reece Parkinson- Noon
Headie One- 12.40pm
Last Night in Paris- 1.20pm
Bryn- 2pm
23 Unofficial- 2.45pm
Scarlxrd- 3.35pm
Ebenezer- 4.25pm
Ghetts- 5.15pm
Nadia Rose- 8.05pm
Hardy Caprio- 6.55pm
Bhad Bhabie- 7.50pm
Lady Leshurr- 8.45pm
AJ Tracey- 10.15pm
BBC introducing stage
Household Dogs- Noon
Only the Poets- 12.40pm
Saltwater Sun- 1.20pm
October Drift- 2pm
Beth Thornton- 2.45pm
Tiana Major9- 3.30pm
Valeras- 4.10pm
The Scruff- 4.55pm
Lady Bird- 5.40pm
Pizzagirl- 6.25pm
Sports Team- 7.10pm
Relentless Stage
Icarus- 11pm
Boston Bun- 11.45pm
Mike Skinner- 12.30am
Jax Jones- 1.30am
Weather forecast
The weather on August 24 looks set to see peak temperatures of around 16C, with a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud.
Rain is expected towards late evening, so make sure you’ve packed your wellies.
Travel
Drop off and pick up zones:
Those who plan on being dropped off or picked up from the festival will need to use the dedicated Drop Off zone, located off York Road (A64).
A64 one way system on Sunday and Monday.
There will be a one way system effective on Sunday 26 and Monday 27, with the A64, between the Fox and Grapes public house, and the A1(M) and A64 roundabout closed to all traffic travelling eastbound (i.e. from Leeds to York).
The one way system will run from 9pm on Sunday and it is anticipated that traffic will resume as normal by 3pm.