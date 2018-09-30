Leeds' famous Red Bus Cafe on the A64 is to close

The owners of one of Yorkshire's most iconic cafes have announced they are giving up their lease.

The Red Bus Cafe is a well-known landmark on a layby beside the A64 between Leeds and Bramham.

The Red Bus Cafe in pictures

Just over a year after taking over the running of the cafe, Tony Walker and his family have confirmed that they are leaving the converted 1968 double-decker.

In an emotional post on their Facebook page, the Walkers said:

"Due to circumstances, and with a heavy heart, today is the last day of service for Red Bus Cafe.

"We’ve been here since June last year, and it’s been a crazy 15 months. We’d like to thank all our customers, regular and not, for the laughs, patience and loyalty.

"We close our doors for the last time this afternoon, and wish any successors the best of luck."

It is not clear whether another tenant has been found for the premises.

The part of the layby where the bus stands is on private land owned by the trustees of the Viscounts Pollington.

Back in 2008, the then-owner of the cafe, teenager Vicky Gray from Seacroft, was left devastated when she was informed by Leeds City Council that another business had successfully bid for the bus's pitch after a change in roadside trading laws.

By 2014 the bus was in the hands of Jo Keighron, also from Seacroft, and her daughters - who gave this interview about running the cafe and serving the occasional celebrity.

