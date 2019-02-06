Leeds ex-Army member to run to key D-Day landmark on 75th anniversary for the Veterans Charity

An army veteran who lives in Leeds will take on an epic endurance run to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in the summer.

Pete Forbes will join more than 190 other people to run 75 miles from Dorset to the Pegasus Bridge in Normandy in just 24 hours - stopping for a ferry on the way - between June 4 and 6.

Each participant is aiming to raise £1,000 in aid of The Veterans Charity.

The Beeston man, 60, who now drives Arriva buses in Wakefield, was in the Army Catering Corps for 14 years and was stationed in Germany, Northern Ireland, Hampshire and Winchester.

Mr Forbes said: “I’m now trying to do something more for the ones that were actually involved in serious conflicts during their time.”

The bridge was captured by the British Airborne Division hours before the beach landings in Normandy on June 6, 1944 during the Second World War. D-Day became the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Mr Forbes, who is originally from Southampton, has appealed for support with printing special T-shirts for his challenge.

Anyone who wants to contribute to his fund, which so far has gained more than £190, can visit www.justgiving.com and type in Peter Forbes.