Leeds estate hailed as gold standard

WORK to transform a 1950s housing estate in east Leeds has been hailed as a gold standard example of how to make a difference to people’s lives.

More than 1,350 council-owned properties across Swarcliffe have been refurbished over the course of the last decade or so.

Now the scheme has picked up a gold award in the best operational project category of the 2018 Partnerships Awards.

Open to organisations and projects in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, the awards are held annually to recognise the best in collaborative working between the public and private sectors. The changes in Swarcliffe have been delivered by Leeds City Council, Yorkshire Housing, Yorkshire Transformations Ltd and HCP.

Coun Debra Coupar, the council’s executive member for communities, said: “This award is further recognition for our partnership working but most importantly the scheme has been of great benefit, improving the lives of people of all ages living here.

“The community has benefited from new play areas, improved access and off-street parking areas for some, and tenants in council-owned properties had an overhaul of bathrooms, kitchens, new doors and windows and heating systems.”

Since the refurbishment was carried out, council houses in the area normally attract more than 300 bids each when they become available for rent.

Private houses, meanwhile, usually sell within one week of being put up for sale.

Yorkshire Housing’s PFI project manager, Sally Kendrick, said: “Winning this award is such a proud moment for the partnership and the Swarcliffe PFI team, we’re all so passionate and invested in this project and for that to be recognised feels fantastic.”