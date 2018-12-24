Leeds Dogs Trust set for white Christmas after birth of eight snow-coloured pups

It will be a white Christmas at a dogs trust this year after a rescue lurcher gave birth to eight adorable snow-coloured puppies.

The four-year-old dog, named Mrs Claus, will see in the festive season with her new litter after giving birth at Dogs Trust Leeds last week.

The pups, who are all a snowy shade of white, have appropriately been named after Santa’s reindeer - Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen.

They will remain with the trust until they are big enough to be sent to their new homes.

Describing the birth as a “Christmas miracle”, Amanda Sands, the rehoming manager at the trust, said: “We may not have snow forecast here, but it’s certainly a white Christmas for us at Dogs Trust Leeds.

“Our team were on hand to help deliver the puppies and have been caring for mum and pups round the clock since their arrival.

“They will be spending Christmas Day with us here and will remain in our care until they’re old enough to go to their forever homes.”