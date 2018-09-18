Leeds dog injured after discarded fishing hook gets caught in her mouth in Roundhay Park

The Friends of Roundhay Park have issued a warning to dog owners after a cockapoo suffered painful injuries caused by a discarded fish hook.

Poppy was playing near Waterloo Lake when the sharp object, which had been left next to the water by an angler, became lodged in her mouth.

It pierced the skin and became stuck, leading to her having to have emergency treatment.

Poppy was given painkillers and a course of antibiotics, and is now on the road to recovery.

Park users commenting on the Friends group's Facebook page said that they often saw fishing tackle - including rods, lines and hooks - abandoned beside the lake.

Poppy's owner Gemma Thornton said:-

"It took ages to get the hook out. Three prongs were all jammed in different directions in her lips and gums. It was horrible - she was thrashing around bleeding, trying to get it off. I had to get people in the park to help me. She's now home and sleeping off the anaesthetic."