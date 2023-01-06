Fire crews were called by police about the young woman by the edge of the River Aire at 6.40pm last night (Thursday). She then entered the water and was safely removed further downstream.

In their log of the incident, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Police requested fire service assistance to a young female at the edge of the river at Clarence Dock, Leeds city centre.

"A further update was received from police confirming that the female had entered the water and a full water rescue attendance was mobilised from Hunslet and Leeds station with the addition of a technical rescue officer. Crews set up water rescue downstream and were able to safely remove the female from the water.

Emergency crews were called to reports that a young woman was at the edge of the river at Clarence Dock on Thursday evening.