The cooking competition sees a new generation of young chefs battling it out to take home the crown.

And on Monday night (January 22), Rate My Takeaway founder and YouTube star Danny Malin joined the judges to give his honest opinions on the food.

The theme for the challenge was 'fakeaways', or takeaways that can be cooked at home.

"Now then guys, back on the road again," he announced as he entered the kitchen, his trademark catchphrase that he uses at the start of each of his videos.

Danny Malin, star of Rate My Takeaway, has taken his food criticism to new heights with an appearance on BBC's Young MasterChef. Photo: James Hardisty.

With him, he had brought his table and chair that he takes with him on his food quests across the country.

Danny made a name for himself reviewing his local takeaways, filming his reactions to the food as he sits outside. It was not long before his viewing figures skyrocketed and his quest to find the perfect takeaway saw him travelling across the country - and the world.

He told contestants on Young MasterChef that he was keen to taste flavours he had never had before in takeaways.

They delivered dishes from across the world, from Greek gyros to Indian curries.

In response to a chicken tikka masala, he asked: "Am I back on holiday? Because it feels like I'm sat in a five-star all inclusive and I've been given a right nice tray of food."

He gave top marks to each of the dishes he was presented with, and the chefs appeared thrilled that he had joined Poppy O'Toole and Big Has on the judging panel.

It marked a first for Danny, as he took his colourful personality and witty criticism to new heights on one of the most exciting television cooking shows.