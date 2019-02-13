Leeds dance group looking for a new home as studio is earmarked for demolition

Dancing queens and kings from an inner city dance studio are hoping the show isn’t over as their premises face demolition.

Koby Studio has been based on Mabgate since October 2017 and has become a community hub for youngsters from various backgrounds and their families.

Koby Dance Studio, Mabgate, Leeds..The premises are due to be demolished, the young dancers are pictured in the building.10th February 2019.Picture by Simon Hulme

But the popular dance school now has until next month to find a new base as the current venue is being knocked down as part of a new development.

READ MORE: The never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

Michelle Moreno, who runs the dance school, said the studio has become more than just a place to learn to dance.

The 29-year-old said: “It is more than four walls and people paying to dance.

Koby Dance Studio, Mabgate, Leeds..The premises are due to be demolished, the young dancers are pictured in the building.10th February 2019.Picture by Simon Hulme

“People use it to express emotion and a number of people that come here have severe anxiety. We are working with organisations and kids that have been through a lot in their lives, we work with Leeds Refugee Forum and people that have mental health issues.

“The parents and kids use Koby as a home and leave all their problems behind. They partake, express themselves and forget the pressure.”

READ MORE: Leeds’s 10-year challenge - how your city has changed in a decade

Michelle and two friends started Koby when they were aspiring dancers training together and formed the Urban Dance Leeds movement.

Koby Dance Studio, Mabgate, Leeds..The premises are due to be demolished, the young dancers are pictured in the building.10th February 2019.Picture by Simon Hulme

The studio is a not-for-profit organisation and quickly gained a following. It runs two classes per day for girls and boys aged between ages five and 15. The company performs at various competitions and events around Leeds, and showcases the young dancers’ amazing moves at schools and youth centres.

Michelle said: “At the moment we are looking for any spare shop or empty space that we can take over and renovate ourselves.”

If you can help, contact Koby Studio via its Facebook group at facebook.com/KOBYStudio/

Koby Dance Studio, Mabgate, Leeds..The premises are due to be demolished..Leigha Baccas aged 10 is pictured in action.10th February 2019.Picture by Simon Hulme