Leeds Dads helps newcomers

Qualified social workers Ron and wife Eva Baptiste and their two sons Franklin and Benjamin are our Family of the Week.

What are your top tips for getting children to do what you ask? Being firm in presentation, good eye contact and using a gentle voice and when they have done what you ask give them a hug and tell them that you love them so over time they will get used to your instructions.

What family task takes you the longest? - Doing the shopping.

What’s the weirdest thing your children have done/brought home/done to your house? - Pile their toys up on the table in a pattern using building blocks and refuse to play with them for weeks on end.

Have your children ever really, really surprised you? How and why? Franklin used some Lego blocks to build a suspension bridge in a very unique design which would have taken some very clever thinking.

What’s the most bizarre thing you have found yourself saying since having kids? Stop your nonsense!

What’s the funniest thing your children have ever said/done? Franklin saying he needs more treats so that he can grow into a big man. Benjamin smearing a whole tub of Sudocream on his face.

Mini moan - what really gets your goat? Potty training and bad manners. Please and thank you is important at all times.

What’s your favourite family day out? Spending the week at Whitby.

What hobbies/pastimes do you enjoy as a family and separately? Golf, Golden Acre Park.

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent? Being Consistent.

What’s a typical evening for the grown-ups once the children are in bed? Watching some TV and talking about our day at work.

What is Leeds’ most family-friendly restaurant and why? McDonalds as they always have something for children.

What’s the best thing about weekends and why? Relaxation away from work and time to spend with the children leisurely.

What is your most treasured memory? The birth of our children.

What’s the number one thing you would change about Leeds? Leeds should have a tram system.

What’s the children’s favourite food/meal? - Vegetable rice.

What’s your top penny-pinching tip? - Shop at Aldi or Lidl for food, Primark for clothes and only go to the other more expensive shops for special occasions such as for Christmas parties or if shopping for a wedding or birthday.

One family member’s proudest achievement? - Franklin had difficulties with his reading when he entered reception and could only read a handful of words with great difficulty. However, within four months and with consistent homework and encouragement he can read over 100 words, spell over 50 words from memory and write numerous sentences spelling the words correctly.

What one item can you not live without? - Holy Bible.

What can your children not live without? - Books and stories.

Child’s favourite book and author - Any stories about dinosaurs.