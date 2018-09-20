Leeds dad has Chron’s charity head shave in memory of son Josh

A Leeds dad had his head shaved as part of a fundraising challenge in memory of his son.

Joshua Sanderson Bell, from Rodley, died aged 22 in 2014 after battling Crohn’s disease.

Ahead of the fourth anniversary of his death, Josh’s dad Jason set an initial target of £150 to raise funds for the CICRA charity, which supports those affected by the disease.

And last Friday, after surpassing the total, the 51-year-old had the close shave at The End Gents Hair in Bramley.

He told the YEP: “It was just trying to keep Josh’s memory alive. In November, it will have been four years since he died.

“It was my birthday this month and I just put on Facebook that if I got £150, I would get my head shaved. I was just hoping to raise a couple of hundred pounds, but we raised nearly £600 by the time we were finished.”

Barber Robert Mayers generously carried out the cut free of charge. Mr Sanderson said his friends and family are in the process of organising a fundraising plan, possibly a year-long campaign, in the hope of surpassing the £30,000 they raised for the charity last year in Josh’s memory.

“We are planning to do something big and hoping to get past £30,000, it may even be a year-long thing,” he said.

His friends and family are planning a celebration of Josh’s life on November 1.

It comes a year after a picture of Josh was lit up inside an installation for the 2017 Blackpool Illuminations.

Mr Sanderson’ friend Matt Swift, from Harrogate, was given the chance to put Josh’s photograph in the illuminations while working as a contractor for Blackpool Council.