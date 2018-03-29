Leeds dad choked his partner in front of their children

Have your say

A nightmare boyfriend subjected his partner to a choking attack in front of their children then made threatening phone calls to her after he was arrested.

Christopher Spivey, 36, was locked up for 18 months over the assault on the woman at their home in Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard Spivey has been violent towards the woman on a number of occasions during their 15-year relationship.

The attack happened in the bedroom of the property on February 3 when she accused him of cheating on her during an argument.

The court heard Spivey punched the woman in the face, causing her nose to bleed.

Spivey punched her again before holding her in a head lock and was she unable to breathe for around 40 seconds.

The woman was then pushed to the floor as Spivey put both hands around her neck.

Their children saw the attack and told Spivey to stop.

The woman tried to escape the property by climbing through the bathroom window but Spivey pulled her hair and held her back.

Spivey then left and told the victim not to contact the police.

Spivey was arrested over the incident and made phone calls to the woman two days later.

He asked the woman why she had called the police and then made threats to kill her.

Spivey, of Parkfield Court, Morley, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and making a threatening phone call.

Judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: "She was terrified and thought you were going to kill her."

