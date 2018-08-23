LEEDS CROWN COURT: Burglar broke into sister's house after release from prison

A CAREER burglar broke into his sister’s house and stole over £800 worth of property after being released from prison.

READ: Leeds man attacked girlfriend with LEEK during series of bloody, violent assaults

Vijay Ram

Vijay Ram was returned to jail for 27 months over two raids on her home in Armley, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ram initially went to live with his sister after being released from prison on licence after being locked up for a spree of burglaries at properties in Leeds city centre.

The court heard Ram moved out of the house on Halliday Drive after a disagreement with his sister.

He returned to the property on July 12 this year and used a screwdriver to break a lock to get inside. The 34-year-old then stole electrical items, tools and two rings which he later sold at a Cash Converters store. The victim contacted police but was too upset to stay in the property and went to stay with friends.

The court heard she was also too distressed to return to work because of the burglary.

Ram returned to the house on the morning of July 16 while his sister was in the house.

The women heard the sound of breaking glass and called the police.

READ: Leeds dog owners warned after Alsatian develops killer virus after a walk

Ram was confronted by his sister on the stairs as he was holding a bag stolen during the earlier raid.

The defendant told his sister that he had sold the property that he had already stolen.

Officers arrived and arrested Ram. He pleaded guilty to two offences of burglary.

Mark Foley, mitigating, said Ram committed the offences to fund his drink, cannabis and gambling habits.

Mr Foley said Ram had managed to find a job after leaving prison but "went back to his old ways" following the death of his father.

Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, told Ram: "It clearly had a profound affect on her because she could not sleep there at night and had to have time off work.

"There is no excuse for committing these offences."

For all the latest breaking news and incidents from around Leeds - join our new Facebook group by clicking here