Leeds crash leaves motorist with life-threatening injuries

A driver is being treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries after a crash in Leeds last night. PIC: Google Image

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision which occured around 8.15pm yesterday (September 23) on Rookwood Road in the Osmondthorpe area, when a Ford Focus hit several unoccupied vehicles which were parked.

The driver of the Focus, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries which were said to be life-threatening.

A male who was suspected of making off from the vehicle was detained and was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that will assist its investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1646 of 23 September.

