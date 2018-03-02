Leeds couple stranded in Malta face hefty bill: Ryanair flight to Leeds Bradford Airport cancelled due to snow

A COUPLE whose Ryanair flights from Malta were cancelled due to snowy conditions at Leeds Bradford Airport say an unwanted extra five-night stay on the holiday island is set to cost them hundreds of euros.

Mark Jowitt and his wife Amanda from Farsley, were due to fly to Leeds Bradford Airport from Malta International Airport at lunchtime on Wednesday after a week's holiday.

But the flight was cancelled due to adverse weather in the UK and they were left stranded in Malta.

Mr Jowitt has accepted Ryanair's offer of two flights to Manchester on Monday March 5, but said the airline has only offered to pay or one night's hotel stay in Malta and the couple are having to foot the bill for four nights plus meals.

Mr Jowitt, who works as a forklift truck driver at Gildersome flooring wholesaler Wilkies All Floors, said he ran out of cash due to the extra five-night stay and has had to ask family for help.

Mr Jowitt, who flew to Malta for a week's holiday with his wife on Wednesday February 21, said the couple will have to spend an extra 320 euros on accommodation alone.

He said: "They (Ryanair) have said we can put claims in but there isn't any guarantee we will get the money. It's frustrating and quite worrying."

A spokeswoman for Ryanair, said: "“Ryanair has worked very hard to accommodate affected customers throughout this period of unprecedented weather disruption.

"All customers affected by cancelled flights have been notified of their options by email and SMS text message and we are doing everything we can to minimise disruption to travel plans.

"Hotel accommodation, where available, will by organised for customers on the day of their disrupted flight and, in some cases, customers are asked to retain proof of all further reasonable receipted expenses which they can claim back.”