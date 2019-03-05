Leeds College of Building wants female brickies, sparkies and plasterers...

Leeds College of Building has been running female taster sessions for over-16s in DIY all week in trades such as plastering, plumbing, brick laying, electrics, carpentry, tiling and more.

Julie Theakston, student services manager, said: “We’ve been running these tasters for over 25 years as a way to encourage more women into the industry.

“The tasters are free and we run them every year, we also offer advice and guidance on the courses and the careers available. We have a huge range of courses for students to progress on to.”

The website states: “It’s International Women’s Day on Friday 8 March and to show that construction isn’t just for men, we are offering FREE sessions to any females over 16 who are interested in learning DIY skills or those who are thinking about a career in construction. Come along and give it a go.”

Courses run until Friday.