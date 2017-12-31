Leeds cocaine dealer aged 70 jailed after police uncover 'large scale supply conspiracy' in home

POLICE seized more than £11,000 in cash and a hydraulic press used to package large quantities of cocaine when they raided the homes of two drug dealers.
Leeds Crown Court heard officers uncovered a large scale cocaine supply conspiracy when they searched the homes of 70-year-old Edward Holland and Robert Williams, 29, in Burmantofts, Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police officers executed a search warrant at Wiilliams’ home on Glenthorpe Avenue on August 14, 2015.
Holland’s passport, keys and documents linked to his home on Glenthorpe Terrace were found during a search of the property.
Officers then went to Holland’s home and found large amounts of cocaine, the mixing agent benzocaine, scales and cash.
The keys were used to open a cellar which contained a hydraulic press.
The press had been purchased two years earlier in Holland’s name.
Traces of cocaine and benzocaine were found on the equipment.
A ‘dealer list’ was also found containing names and figures of up to £10,000.
Holland was jailed for ten years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine after a trial.
Williams was given a six year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and money laundering.
The court heard Holland has convictions dating back to the 1960s. In 1987 he was given a seven-year sentence for importing cocaine.
He served a four-year sentence, imposed in 1995, for importing 40kg of cannabis.
James Bourne-Arton, for Holland, said his client would struggle to cope with a prison sentence because of his age.
Derek Duffy, for Williams, said he became involved in the offending at a time when he had split up with his partner.
The barrister said Williams was back in a relationship with the same woman and she was expecting their child.
He said: “The period of incarceration at this time of his life will be a far greater impact, no doubt, than it would have done 20 years ago.
Jailing Holland, judge Guy Kearl, QC, said: “I am entirely satisfied that you were behind the purchase of the hydraulic press in 2013, two years before your arrest.
“You allowed your home to be used over a period of a couple of years in order to prepare and sell large quantities of cocaine.”