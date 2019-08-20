Leeds club Mission has closed to install a £60,000 soundsystem - this is when it will reopen

One of Leeds' most well known nightclub's has closed for a ten week 'total revamp'.

Mission, which is under the railway arches, is installing a £60,000 Evo 7 Funcktion-One sound system.

Club Mission is undergoing a refurb.

"This will be the first system of its kind in Leeds and will make the new look Mission one of the best sounding clubs in the country," according to sales and marketing manager Dave Robinson.

Four new club nights are also being created, 'each offering a fresh take on house music' .

The DJ booth is also being lowered to create 'a more intimate vibe' with clubbers closer to the DJ.

It is the first time there has been a major revamp in the club's 15 year history.

It closed on August 3 and will reopen on Sunday Stepember 13.

Behind the DJ booth is a giant podium style stage area that will house the dancers, entertainers, live performers, lighting rigs and lasers.

More LED walls are being built and the latest intelligent lighting technology is being created to put 'Mission yet again a step ahead of any club in the city'.

Three new VIP booths are also being installed in the main room.

The six Victorian railway arches that house the club will also be getting a facelift with a full corrugated steel frontage being installed.

Mr Robison said: "With so many clubs closing down across the country, we had to make a statement and show people club land is far from over.

"We will literally shake the foundations of Leeds nightlife once again and breath life back into underground clubbing in this great city."