Leeds City Museum is named most ‘family-friendly’ in UK

Leeds City Museum is celebrating after being named the country’s most family-friendly attraction at a prestigious awards ceremony in London.

The museum – which recently marked its 10th birthday - beat competitors from ten other sites across the UK to land the top national award run by charity Kids in Museums.

‘The Family Friendly Museum Award 2018’ is the only accolade in Britain to be decided by families and is awarded to one attraction which has made “outstanding efforts” to welcome children and families and respond to feedback.

At an awards ceremony at London’s May Fair Hotel earlier today, representatives of the museum were presented with the award by art dealer, writer and broadcaster Philip Mould OBE.

Finalists were assessed by undercover family judges who said Leeds City Museum stood out for its “warm and welcoming staff” and being representative of the different communities in Leeds in its exhibitions.

Emmajane Avery, chairwoman of Kids in Museums, said: “I’m delighted we are able to recognise the fantastic work Leeds City Museum is doing to engage young people and their families. It was an extremely competitive year, with 11 brilliant venues in the shortlist, but the team in Leeds really impressed our family judges with their great welcome and willingness to help, as well as their varied and dynamic year-round public activities. My congratulations to everyone at Leeds City Museum and the undoubted inspiration they bring to the next generation of historians and culture lovers.”

Coun Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled and immensely proud to see Leeds City Museum recognised for giving children and families such a warm welcome and for bringing history to life for thousands of young people in our city.

“This is a massive endorsement for the passion and enthusiasm of the team there and the dedication they show in making the museum a fun and accessible place for children to enjoy while they learn more about history, heritage and the world around them.

“Our ambition is always for Leeds to be a child friendly city and staff at all our attractions work hard to put children, families and young people at the heart of everything they do.”

Factfile:

**Since Leeds City Museum opened the doors of its current Millennium Square home, over 2,742,549 visitors have explored the site.

**The museum - which is free - has welcomed over 85,341 children on a school trips.

**Highlights include a 3,000 year-old Egyptian mummy and the 170 year-old Leeds Tiger.

**More than 917,207 visitors have also attended the site’s 24 special exhibitions over the past decade.

**It also hosts regular Museum Minis activities for children.