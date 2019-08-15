Leeds City College Quarry Hill campus mural unveiled

A striking 25 metre high mural depicting former residents of Quarry Hill flats has been unveiled by Leeds City College.

The iconic new artwork is on the side of flats at its brand-new Quarry Hill Campus, celebrating the history of the location and helping to cement the area’s reputation as the Cultural Quarter of Leeds.

The artwork shows Jack Longbottom (taken in the late 1950’s) and Mary Beaumont (from the late 1940’s), former residents of Quarry Hill Flats that existed on the site until demolition in 1978. Jack, now 75, friends and family, alongside those of Mary Beaumont (now deceased) were at the unveiling.