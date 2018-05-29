Leeds city centre stabbing said to have involved ‘group of males’

A POLICE investigation is under way after a Bank Holiday stabbing in Leeds city centre.

The incident happened after a fight broke out near the junction of Boar Lane and Albion Street at about 4am yesterday.

Scene of stabbing in Albion Street/Boar Lane, Leeds.'28 May 2018. Picture Bruce Rollinson

A man thought to be aged in his 20s was stabbed – possibly in the left side of his chest – during the disturbance.

He was said to be “conscious and speaking” before being taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police yesterday said two arrests had been made in connection with the incident.

The spokesman also told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the fight had involved a “group of males”.

Officers were called to the scene at 4.12am following a report that a man had been stabbed close to the Hotel Chocolat restaurant and bar.

Yesterday the area around the bottom of Albion Street was taped off by police while detailed forensic checks were carried out.

n A YEP investigation last year revealed that a total of 644 knife crimes had been recorded in Leeds during a single nine-month period.

West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, last month announced funding for a number of grassroots projects that aim to tackle knife crime problems in the county.