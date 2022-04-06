Leeds city centre roads sealed off following concerns for welfare of a woman

New Station Street and Mill Hill in Leeds City Centre were, with services are diverting via Call Lane, Meadow Lane, Victoria Road, Neville Street and Bishopgate Street.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called to the line in Leeds at 5.47am today (6 April) following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Mill Hill in Leeds was closed to traffic early this morning.

"Officers attended and the woman was taken to a place of safety at just after 7am before being detained under the Mental Health Act."