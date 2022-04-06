Leeds city centre roads sealed off following concerns for welfare of a woman
Buses in Leeds were diverted earlier this morning, after police became concerned for the welfare of a woman in the city centre.
By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:21 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:26 am
New Station Street and Mill Hill in Leeds City Centre were, with services are diverting via Call Lane, Meadow Lane, Victoria Road, Neville Street and Bishopgate Street.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called to the line in Leeds at 5.47am today (6 April) following concerns for the welfare of a woman.
"Officers attended and the woman was taken to a place of safety at just after 7am before being detained under the Mental Health Act."
Services resumed as normal shortly afterwards.