Leeds city centre roads sealed off following concerns for welfare of a woman

Buses in Leeds were diverted earlier this morning, after police became concerned for the welfare of a woman in the city centre.

By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:21 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:26 am

New Station Street and Mill Hill in Leeds City Centre were, with services are diverting via Call Lane, Meadow Lane, Victoria Road, Neville Street and Bishopgate Street.

Read More

Read More
Department of Education data reveals the most overcrowded schools in Leeds

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called to the line in Leeds at 5.47am today (6 April) following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mill Hill in Leeds was closed to traffic early this morning.

"Officers attended and the woman was taken to a place of safety at just after 7am before being detained under the Mental Health Act."

Services resumed as normal shortly afterwards.

BusesLeeds