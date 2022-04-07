Leeds city centre roads closed this morning after police car crash

Bus services are still facing delays in Leeds this morning after a police car was involved in a crash with a taxi in Leeds City Centre last night.

By Richard Beecham
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 10:41 am
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 10:42 am

The incident caused the road to be closed overnight and has led to delays to public transport this morning.

Read More

Read More
Increase in 'acutely unwell' patients at Leeds hospitals lead to 12 hour A&E wai...

According to police, at 8.30pm yesterday a marked police vehicle was involved in a collision with a taxi at the junction of The Headrow and East Parade in Leeds city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The incident took place on The Headrow last night.

There were no serious injuries to the officers or the occupants of the taxi.

The collision caused damage to traffic lights and a scene and road closure had to be kept in place overnight until these could be made safe and the scene cleared this morning.

Operator First Bus tweeted that its 4, 4F, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 42, 49, 58 and 65 services were all facing delays this morning. Services have since resumed their normal routes

LeedsServices