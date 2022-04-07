Leeds city centre roads closed this morning after police car crash
Bus services are still facing delays in Leeds this morning after a police car was involved in a crash with a taxi in Leeds City Centre last night.
The incident caused the road to be closed overnight and has led to delays to public transport this morning.
Read More
According to police, at 8.30pm yesterday a marked police vehicle was involved in a collision with a taxi at the junction of The Headrow and East Parade in Leeds city centre.
There were no serious injuries to the officers or the occupants of the taxi.
The collision caused damage to traffic lights and a scene and road closure had to be kept in place overnight until these could be made safe and the scene cleared this morning.
Operator First Bus tweeted that its 4, 4F, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 42, 49, 58 and 65 services were all facing delays this morning. Services have since resumed their normal routes