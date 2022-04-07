The incident caused the road to be closed overnight and has led to delays to public transport this morning.

According to police, at 8.30pm yesterday a marked police vehicle was involved in a collision with a taxi at the junction of The Headrow and East Parade in Leeds city centre.

The incident took place on The Headrow last night.

There were no serious injuries to the officers or the occupants of the taxi.

The collision caused damage to traffic lights and a scene and road closure had to be kept in place overnight until these could be made safe and the scene cleared this morning.