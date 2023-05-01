The first incident happened at 11.30pm on Concordia Street in the city centre. Crews from Leeds Fire Station were called to the scene alongside a specialist water rescue team, after a person was spotted in the river.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said teams from Leeds and Rothwell attended plus a crew frmo Hunslet fire station. A boat was eventually used to rescue the person.

Less than three hours later, crews from the same stations were once again called out, this time to Bridge End at around 2am. The person was plucked from the water and handed into the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.