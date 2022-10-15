Leeds city centre fire: Live updates as fire crews tackle huge blaze in building near City Museum
A fire is raging at a building in Leeds city centre tonight with footage and pictures now emerging from the scene.
The site affected appears to be the Leonardo Building which is currently being turned into student accommodation.
Firefighters tackle huge Leeds city centre blaze
Fire service issues statement as neighbouring buildings evacuated
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that 10 fire engines are currently at the scene in Cookridge Street as the top three floors of the building remain alight.
It says a safety cordon is in place and surrounding buildings have been evacuated due to potentially unsafe structure of the derelict building.
Its crews are working with West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service. The Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) is also in attendance.
The call first came in at 7.47pm, with crews from Leeds, Hunslet, Killingbeck, Odsal, Moortown, Morley and Rothwell stations in attendance.
Cordon in place as emergency services work at scene
This footage from reporter Dennis Morton captures the intensity of the fire and shows the cordon that is now in place to keep members of the public at distance.
Witnesses report huge emergency response
Building hit by blaze was undergoing redevelopment
The fire appears to have broken out in the Leonardo Building or the neighbouring Thoresby House, both of which are currently being redeveloped.
Early plans to renovate two of Leeds city centre’s most recognisable buildings are set to go before councillors later this week.
Video footage shows scale of the fire
The Rev Jon Swales shared this footage that shows the scale of the fire as flames appear to have broken through the roof of the building.
Leeds city centre building engulfed by flames
Firefighters are tackling a huge fire in Leeds city centre which appears to have broken out in the last hour or so. Pictures began emerging on social media shortly before 8pm tonight.