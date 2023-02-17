Emergency crews were called to the fire on Templar Lane shortly after 4pm. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that while it was reported that people were involved, this was dismissed after searching the property and finding no persons.

West Yorkshire Police and ambulance crews were also at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their log of the incident, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service write: “Derelict building fire consisting of 4 floors with persons reported. 6 breathing apparatus, 4 hose reel jets and positive pressure ventilation used. After searching the property no persons were involved.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Templar Lane shortly after 4pm on Thursday, February 16.

“Initially mobilised as building fire, made up by Control due to number of calls received.

“Appliances from Leeds (2), Hunslet and Killinbeck attended along with support from the technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton and the drone team. A fire investigation officer also attended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad