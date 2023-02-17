News you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre fire: Crews tackle blaze in four-storey derelict building on Templar Lane

Fire crews in Leeds city centre tackled a fire in a four-storey derelict building yesterday (Thursday).

By Charles Gray
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 6:45am

Emergency crews were called to the fire on Templar Lane shortly after 4pm. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that while it was reported that people were involved, this was dismissed after searching the property and finding no persons.

West Yorkshire Police and ambulance crews were also at the scene.

In their log of the incident, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service write: “Derelict building fire consisting of 4 floors with persons reported. 6 breathing apparatus, 4 hose reel jets and positive pressure ventilation used. After searching the property no persons were involved.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Templar Lane shortly after 4pm on Thursday, February 16.

“Initially mobilised as building fire, made up by Control due to number of calls received.

Appliances from Leeds (2), Hunslet and Killinbeck attended along with support from the technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton and the drone team. A fire investigation officer also attended.”

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

