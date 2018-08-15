Leeds cinema only third in UK to get revolutionary new ScreenX

Have your say

A REVOLUTIONARY new cinema technology called ScreenX is coming to Cineworld at the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds next month.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema technology.

It expands the traditional cinema screen to the side auditorium walls to create a 270-degree viewing experience for the audience.

Developed and originally launched in South Korea, Cineworld Leeds will be the third cinema to install the new technology in the UK.

Steve Petersen, General Manager of Cineworld Leeds said; “We look forward to welcoming cinemagoers in Leeds to the ScreenX experience next month.”